News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat: 6 schoolgirls jump off speeding truck to avoid molestation

Gujarat: 6 schoolgirls jump off speeding truck to avoid molestation

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
January 03, 2024 20:06 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Six minor schoolgirls in the age group of 15-17 years jumped off a speeding pick-up truck after the vehicle's driver and five other occupants allegedly tried to molest them in Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, police said on Wednesday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The truck went off the road and overturned as the driver, Suresh Bhil, lost control over the wheels when the girls started jumping off in a frantic attempt to save themselves from molesters on Tuesday evening, said district superintendent of police (SP) Imtiyaz Shaikh.

One of the accused, the vehicle owner, has been arrested, while the girls received minor injuries in the incident, he said, adding the truck occupants also snatched cash and belongings of the victims.

 

Following the incident, which took place on an internal road in Sankheda taluka of the district, police have lodged a first information report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) and also on charges of robbery and molestation under the Indian Penal Code against six persons, including the driver, Shaikh said.

One of the accused men, identified as Ashwin Bhil, was arrested from the spot after the accident, while five others were yet to be nabbed, stated the police officer.

The five other accused were identified as Suresh Bhil (driver), Arjun Bhil, Paresh Bhil, Sunil Bhil and Shailesh Bhil, said the SP.

According to Shaikh, the girls are residents of a village in Sankheda taluka and study in a school situated nearly 5 kilometres away from their home.

"On Tuesday evening, they sat in a pick-up truck to reach home after finishing their school. On the way, driver Suresh and other men, who were already in the vehicle, started harassing the girls and tried to molest them. The men even snatched their belongings and cash. To save themselves, these girls jumped off the speeding vehicle," said Shaikh.

"The vehicle then turned turtle after the driver lost control over it. The accused took advantage of the situation and fled the spot. However, one Ashwin Bhil, who owns the vehicle, was nabbed from the spot in an injured state. The girls, who received minor injuries, were referred to a nearby hospital for treatment. They all are out of danger," said the SP.

Based on a complaint by one of the victims, a 17-year-old girl who was the eldest among them, the police lodged an FIR on Tuesday, he added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The predators are everywhere, it could be your turn next
The predators are everywhere, it could be your turn next
SC stays HC order to assess rape victim's manglik tag
SC stays HC order to assess rape victim's manglik tag
Dalit rape victim found dead before giving statement
Dalit rape victim found dead before giving statement
Goa: 'Dead' man returns home 2 months after 'funeral'
Goa: 'Dead' man returns home 2 months after 'funeral'
'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first'
'Surprised that South Africa chose to bat first'
73 killed in twin blasts at Iranian general's grave
73 killed in twin blasts at Iranian general's grave
SKY again in line for top ICC T20 award
SKY again in line for top ICC T20 award
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Vizag: Minor migrant girl raped by 11 men for days

Vizag: Minor migrant girl raped by 11 men for days

UP: Molesters throw Dalit woman into hot cauldron

UP: Molesters throw Dalit woman into hot cauldron

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances