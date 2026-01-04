HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Guj IAS officer in the dock as ED unearths land clearance bribe grid

Guj IAS officer in the dock as ED unearths land clearance bribe grid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 04, 2026 21:52 IST

x

IAS officer and former Surendranagar collector Rajendrakumar Patel had allegedly fixed bribe rates ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 10 per square metre for approving change of land use applications, according to the Enforcement Directorate investigating a money laundering angle.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bribes were systematically demanded and collected as "speed money" to expedite CLU applications and routed through a network of intermediaries operating from the district collector's office in Gujarat, the ED stated in a remand application submitted before a special PMLA court in Ahmedabad on January 2.

The court remanded Patel to ED custody till January 7.

 

A "hisaab" (accounts) of bribe collections was maintained and periodically transmitted to the district collector's personal assistant, as per the digital evidence.

Investigations have so far traced more than 800 CLU applications where bribes were allegedly paid, resulting in the generation of proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 10 crore, which is part of the larger proceeds of crime.

The ED stated that Patel, a 2015-batch IAS officer and the then Surendranagar collector, was the key beneficiary and final decision-maker in the bribery-linked money laundering racket involving CLU approvals.

Patel was transferred without posting a week earlier, following the ED's arrest of a deputy mamlatdar (revenue officer), Chandrasingh Mori, from his office in connection with the case.

The federal agency is investigating alleged money laundering involving Patel, Mori, and others after registering an Enforcement Case Information Report under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Seeking custodial remand, the ED told the court that bribes were systematically demanded and collected as "speed money" to expedite CLU applications. The rates were allegedly pre-fixed at Rs 5 to Rs 10 per square metre, depending on the nature of the application and applicable legal provisions.

The agency said that Patel, as the district collector at the relevant time, was the ultimate authority for granting CLU approvals under the Saurashtra Gharkhed, Tenancy Settlement and Agricultural Lands Ordinance, 1949, and the Gujarat Land Revenue Code, 1879. His position enabled him to control and influence the pace and outcome of CLU applications.

The ED stated that while the generation of proceeds of crime has been established prima facie, the layering, concealment, and integration of these funds are yet to be fully ascertained, making custodial interrogation necessary.

Statements recorded under the PMLA allegedly indicate a fixed sharing arrangement of the bribe amounts. Of the total bribe collected, 50 per cent allegedly went to Patel, 10 per cent was retained by an intermediary, and the remaining amount was distributed among other officials in the collectorate, including the resident additional collector, a mamlatdar, and a clerk.

The ED cited the statement of one Chetan Kanzaria, who allegedly admitted that the prevailing rate for CLU approvals was Rs 10 per square metre and that he had personally paid around Rs 65 lakh in bribes to the Surendranagar collector's office to secure approvals.

In his statement, Patel's PA, Jayrajsinh Zala, said that he used to share details of bribe collections with the collector from time to time and that 50 per cent of the total bribe money collected from CLU applicants was handed over to Patel.

Mori had earlier stated that Zala collected the collector's share from him and delivered it to Patel.

Digital evidence recovered from mobile phones allegedly showed WhatsApp communications, PDF files, and photographs showing the maintenance of "hisaab" (accounts) of bribe collections and their periodic transmission to the district collector's personal assistant.

WhatsApp communications retrieved from Mori's phone allegedly showed that the entire network was managed and controlled as per the collector's instructions.

The ED further alleged that although a flat in Ahmedabad was purchased in Patel's name, the rental income was received in his mother's bank account. The agency also claimed that Patel did not pay his children's school fees, suggesting that household expenses were met using unaccounted cash.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Chh'garh liquor scam case
ED arrests ex-IAS officer in Chh'garh liquor scam case
The sorry case of a whistle-blower IAS officer
The sorry case of a whistle-blower IAS officer
J'khand IAS officer in money laundering case gets bail
J'khand IAS officer in money laundering case gets bail
Corruption by officials deeply impacts nation: Court
Corruption by officials deeply impacts nation: Court
Lokpal gets 110 complaints in 2020-21, 4 against MPs
Lokpal gets 110 complaints in 2020-21, 4 against MPs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

8 Top Nutritious Foods

webstory image 2

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 3

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

VIDEOS

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at Kartavya Path2:50

WATCH: Republic Day parade rehearsals underway at...

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar Kab Aaoge' Song Launch1:19

Sunny Deol Gets Emotional Remembering Dharmendra at 'Ghar...

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train 8:03

Ashwini Vaishnaw inspects first Vande Bharat sleeper train

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO