HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

Govt to celebrate 150 years of 'Vande Mataram'

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

October 01, 2025 16:17 IST

x

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to celebrate 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', across India.

Photograph: ANI Photo

The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.

Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year.

 

According to the India.Gov portal, Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Chatterji.

It has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

The Story Behind India's National Anthem
The Story Behind India's National Anthem
'Jana Gana Mana', 'Vande Mataram' equal: Centre
'Jana Gana Mana', 'Vande Mataram' equal: Centre
SEE: Jana Gana Mana on the guitar
SEE: Jana Gana Mana on the guitar
When I Sang Jana Gana Mana On Everest
When I Sang Jana Gana Mana On Everest
Anand Math and its immortal chant of Vande Mataram
Anand Math and its immortal chant of Vande Mataram

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Songs In Hrishikesh Mukherjee Films

webstory image 2

Kaju Barfi: 20-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

8 Most-Watched Movies Ever

VIDEOS

Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi Temple in Huge Numbers on Maha Navami!2:29

Devotees Flock to Vaishno Devi Temple in Huge Numbers on...

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan Celebrate in Style1:58

Star-Studded Durga Puja! Kajol, Rani, Jaya Bachchan...

Horrific! Kashmiris expose Pak Army's shameful atrocities in PoK10:52

Horrific! Kashmiris expose Pak Army's shameful atrocities...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV