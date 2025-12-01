HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Govt seeks LS nod for Rs 41,455 cr net extra spending in FY26

Govt seeks LS nod for Rs 41,455 cr net extra spending in FY26

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 01, 2025 17:00 IST

x

The government on Monday sought Parliament's nod for net additional spending of Rs 41,455 crore in the current fiscal, of which over Rs 27,000 crore expenditure is towards fertiliser and petroleum subsidies.

IMAGE: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks at Lok Sabha during the winter session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, December 1, 2025. Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the first batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants for 2025-26 in the Lok Sabha, which seeks approval for a gross additional expenditure of Rs 1.32 lakh crore.

 

This includes a net cash outgo of Rs 41,455.39 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the ministries/departments, of Rs 90,812 crore.

As per the Supplementary, approval of Parliament is being sought for spending Rs 18,525 crore on fertiliser and related subsidies, and about Rs 9,500 crore to the Petroleum Ministry towards LPG subsidy.

An additional Rs 1,304 crore has been earmarked for additional expenditure by the department of higher education, and Rs 225 crore by the commerce ministry.

Approval is being sought for additional spending of about Rs 1,200 crore by the ministry of external affairs, and about Rs 2,500 crore by the home ministry.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Budget is a blueprint for India's economic growth
Budget is a blueprint for India's economic growth
Health budget up by 11%, daycare cancer centres announced
Health budget up by 11%, daycare cancer centres announced
Govt to levy excise duty on tobacco, cess on pan masala
Govt to levy excise duty on tobacco, cess on pan masala
Should India Retain The Inflation Targeting Regime?
Should India Retain The Inflation Targeting Regime?
'An All-Out Budget For Middle Class'
'An All-Out Budget For Middle Class'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

webstory image 2

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 3

7 Vegetarian Kebab Recipe

VIDEOS

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back at PM Modi1:44

'Raising issues is not drama': Priyanka Gandhi hits back...

Puducherry's Gandhi Beach witnesses the post-cyclone effects of 'Ditwah'4:12

Puducherry's Gandhi Beach witnesses the post-cyclone...

Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Lucknow0:53

Yogi Adityanath holds Janta Darshan in Lucknow

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO