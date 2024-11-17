News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Govt plans new law on MPs holding office of profit to meet current needs

Govt plans new law on MPs holding office of profit to meet current needs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 17, 2024 17:31 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The government plans to repeal a 65-year-old law which lays the ground for disqualification of MPs for holding office of profit and bring a new one which is in sync with present requirements.

IMAGE: A view of Parliament in New Delhi.Photograph: ANI Photo

The legislative department of the Union law ministry has floated the draft 'Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Bill, 2024' prepared on the lines of recommendations made by the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit (JCOP) then headed by Kalraj Mishra in the 16th Lok Sabha.

The proposed bill seeks to rationalise section 3 of the existing Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959 and to remove the negative list of offices provided in the schedule containing offices, the holders of which would incur disqualification.

 

It also proposes to remove the conflict between the existing Act and certain other statutes which have an express provision for not to incur disqualification.

The draft bill also proposes to omit section 4 of the existing law relating to "temporary suspension" of disqualification in certain cases, and in its place empower the central government to amend the schedule by issuing a notification.

Seeking views of the public on the draft bill, the department recalled that The Parliament (Prevention of Disqualification) Act, 1959 was enacted to declare that certain offices of profit under the government will not disqualify the holders for being chosen as, or for being, a member of Parliament.

However, the Act contains both the aspects of enumerating the offices, the holder of which would not incur disqualification and those offices the holders of which would incur disqualification.

Parliament has, from time to time, amended the Act.

During the l6th Lok Sabha, the JCOP undertook a comprehensive review of the law and submitted a report.

The committee stressed on the need for the law ministry to take into account obsolete entries in the present law.

One of its key recommendation was to have a "comprehensive definition" of the term 'offices of profit'.

It also proposed simplification of language and formatting.

The members nominated in various flagship schemes and programmes, such as Swachh Bharat Mission, Smart City Mission, Deen Dayal Upadhyay-Grameen Kaushalya Yojana, and other programmes should be "saved from incurring disqualification", it had recommended.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Office of profit not defined in any law: Centre
Office of profit not defined in any law: Centre
'He was not there to earn money, position or power'
'He was not there to earn money, position or power'
Shift Of Power In Parliament Post Polls
Shift Of Power In Parliament Post Polls
Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies
Retail tomato prices drop 22.4% on improved supplies
Siddique murder: Gujarat man held in Maha's Akola
Siddique murder: Gujarat man held in Maha's Akola
Prasidh or Harshit: Who will India pick for 1st Test?
Prasidh or Harshit: Who will India pick for 1st Test?
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
OoP bill goes to joint parliamentary
42 MPs lose membership since 1988, highest 14th LS
42 MPs lose membership since 1988, highest 14th LS

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances