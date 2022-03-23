News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt begins process to amend IPC, CrPC; seeks suggestions from stake holders

Govt begins process to amend IPC, CrPC; seeks suggestions from stake holders

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
March 23, 2022 16:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Aiming to make comprehensive changes in criminal laws, the government has initiated the process of amendment to laws such as Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence
Act in consultation with all stakeholders, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra also said that the ministry of home affairs has sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of Union territories, Chief Justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, bar council of various states, various universities, law institutes and all MPs regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws.

 

Mishra said the department-related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs in its 146th report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

Earlier the parliamentary standing committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed upon the need to reform and rationalise the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piecemeal amendments in respective acts.

"With a view to make comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country to provide affordable and speedy justice to all, create a people centric legal structure, the government has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws such as Indian Penal Code, 1860, the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 in consultation with all stakeholders," Mishra said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said a committee had been constituted under the chairpersonship of the vice chancellor of National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the
criminal laws.

"The government is committed to bring out a comprehensive legislation taking into account the recommendations of the committee and the suggestions received from all the stakeholders," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Maha okays Shakti Bill, death for crimes against women
Maha okays Shakti Bill, death for crimes against women
Maha govt tables joint panel report on Shakti Bill
Maha govt tables joint panel report on Shakti Bill
Prez okays law to award death for raping girls below 12 yrs
Prez okays law to award death for raping girls below 12 yrs
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
SWOON! Stunning models at Fashion Week
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watson reckons Pant will only improve with Ponting
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
Watch out for these debutants in IPL 2022
HDFC Bank plans digital launches in 2-3 qtrs
HDFC Bank plans digital launches in 2-3 qtrs
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

AP clears bill to ensure rape verdicts in 21 days

AP clears bill to ensure rape verdicts in 21 days

POCSO amendment bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

POCSO amendment bill gets Rajya Sabha nod

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances