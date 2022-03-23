Govt begins process to amend IPC, CrPC; seeks suggestions from stake holders

Aiming to make comprehensive changes in criminal laws, the government has initiated the process of amendment to laws such as Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence

Act in consultation with all stakeholders, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra also said that the ministry of home affairs has sought suggestions from governors, chief ministers, lieutenant governors and administrators of Union territories, Chief Justice of India, chief justices of various high courts, Bar Council of India, bar council of various states, various universities, law institutes and all MPs regarding comprehensive amendments in criminal laws.

Mishra said the department-related parliamentary standing committee on home affairs in its 146th report had recommended that there is a need for a comprehensive review of the criminal justice system of the country.

Earlier the parliamentary standing committee in its 111th and 128th reports had also stressed upon the need to reform and rationalise the criminal law of the country by introducing a comprehensive legislation in Parliament rather than bringing about piecemeal amendments in respective acts.

"With a view to make comprehensive changes in the criminal laws of the country to provide affordable and speedy justice to all, create a people centric legal structure, the government has initiated the process for comprehensive amendments to criminal laws such as Indian Penal Code, 1860, the code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and the Indian Evidence Act, 1872 in consultation with all stakeholders," Mishra said in a written reply to a question.

The minister said a committee had been constituted under the chairpersonship of the vice chancellor of National Law University, Delhi to suggest reforms in the

criminal laws.

"The government is committed to bring out a comprehensive legislation taking into account the recommendations of the committee and the suggestions received from all the stakeholders," he said.