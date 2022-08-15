News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia

Govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 15, 2022 13:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday alleged that a "self-obsessed" government is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.

IMAGE: Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gandhi's attack came a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party released a video narrating its version of events that led to India's partition in 1947 in which it tangentially accused the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The Congress had also taken a strong exception to the exclusion of India's first prime minister Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters and termed the BJP action "pathetic".

"Friends, we have achieved a great deal in the last 75 years, but today's self-obsessed government is bent on trivialising the great sacrifices of our freedom fighters and the glorious achievements of the country, which can never be accepted," Gandhi said in her message on India's 76th Independence Day.

 

The Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts and every attempt to put great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Abul Kalam Azad in the dock based on falsehood for "political gains", she said.

Sonia Gandhi said that in the last 75 years, India has left an indelible mark on the international arena in all fields including science, education, health and information technology through the hard work of its talented people.

"Under the leadership of its visionary leaders, while on one hand, India established a free, fair and transparent election system, on the other, it strengthened democracy and constitutional institutions," the Congress chief said.

Along with this, India has made its identity as a leading country that has always lived up to pluralism in language, religion and sect, she added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
No Nehru in K'taka I-Day ad; BJP asks why's he needed
No Nehru in K'taka I-Day ad; BJP asks why's he needed
I-Day first: Made-in-India guns, MI-17 helicopters
I-Day first: Made-in-India guns, MI-17 helicopters
India@75:Beacon Of Light In Gloomy World
India@75:Beacon Of Light In Gloomy World
Varanasi to London: Tiranga Pix
Varanasi to London: Tiranga Pix
Busta downs Hurkacz for maiden Masters 1000 title
Busta downs Hurkacz for maiden Masters 1000 title
A Tricolour Feast for Independence Day
A Tricolour Feast for Independence Day
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
'Magic Of Cinema Is Still There, But...'
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'Beneath Hindutva's hatred for Nehru is deep fear'

'Beneath Hindutva's hatred for Nehru is deep fear'

After row, Modi remembers Nehru in his I-Day speech

After row, Modi remembers Nehru in his I-Day speech

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances