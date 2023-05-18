News
Governor seeks report from TN govt on hooch tragedy

Governor seeks report from TN govt on hooch tragedy

Source: PTI
May 18, 2023 11:48 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi has sought an action taken report from the state government over the twin hooch tragedy that claimed 21 lives, a government source said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin meets a victim hospitalised at the Mundyambakkam Government Medical College after consuming spurious liquor, Villupuram, May 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Ravi also wanted to know details of the forensic report on the seized spurious liquor samples and the cause of death.

The governor's action follows Tuesday's statement by the state police that it was methanol, an organic chemical procured from Puducherry used to illicitly brew the spurious liquor, that had led to the tragedy.

 

Of the 21 people who died in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts earlier this week after consuming spurious liquor, 13 were from Ekkiyarkuppam at Marakkanam in Villupuram, which borders Puducherry while eight were from Chengalpattu district.

On Wednesday, the Villupuram police arrested Puducherry-based Elumalai and Barakathullah for allegedly supplying methanol to local sellers in Tamil Nadu while another man, identified as Ilaya Nambi, who owns a chemical company in Chennai, was picked up from the city.

The latter had sold 1,200 litres of methanol to Elumalai and Barakathullah for Rs 66,000 in the "black market" and a person named Viji had played a key role in transporting them to both places. He has also been arrested.

