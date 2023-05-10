News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Good friends can...: UK envoy on raids at BBC offices

Good friends can...: UK envoy on raids at BBC offices

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 10, 2023 23:38 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Good friends can also disagree', British High Commissioner Alex Ellis on Wednesday said in response to questions on raids at BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai by the Income Tax department earlier this year.

IMAGE: In February, BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were raided by Income Tax officials . Photograph: ANI Photo

Speaking at the Ananta Centre in New Delhi, he underlined that he would never share details about his discussions with the Indian authorities.

"The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) is a globally respected institution and broadcaster whose news material I consume everyday. Secondly, all organisations have to obey the law of India. BBC is talking to Indian authorities about that," Ellis said.

"Certainly, I would never share all the things that I discussed with the Indian authorities. But good friends can also disagree. I think that it is okay to disagree sometimes," the British High Commissioner said, making it clear that he was making a general point.

 

In February, BBC offices in Delhi and Mumbai were raided by Income Tax officials who claimed to have detected multiple irregularities, including non-payment of tax on certain remittances that were not disclosed as income in India.

On the attack on the Indian High Commission in London, Ellis described it a "symptom of extremism" which was a "risk" in any country.

"There is no disagreement. What happened at the Indian High commission is not okay. It is a symptom of extremism. Overall extremism is a risk in any country," he said.

The British High Commissioner further said that he completely understood the anger in India over the vandalism at the High Commission and he would be equally agitated if it happened to the British High Commission.

Pro-Khalistani protestors tried to vandalise the Indian High Commission in London and pulled down the national flag while holding protests outside the High Commission complex on March 19. It happened a day after the Punjab Police launched a crackdown against radical preacher Amritpal Singh in Punjab.

Ellis added that the UK-India relationship is "complex" because of its colonial history and that there will always be "bumps" which were part of the complexity and richness.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
What US says on tax surveys at BBC offices in India
What US says on tax surveys at BBC offices in India
Indira banned BBC: BJP; End is near, warns Cong
Indira banned BBC: BJP; End is near, warns Cong
Why Is It An Attack On India?
Why Is It An Attack On India?
K'taka exit polls give edge to Cong; but BJP not far
K'taka exit polls give edge to Cong; but BJP not far
World Cup: Sangwan opens India's account
World Cup: Sangwan opens India's account
Karnataka sees 72% voter turnout; results on May 13
Karnataka sees 72% voter turnout; results on May 13
IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC
IPL PIX: CSK clinch comfortable win over DC
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Days after I-T survey, UK govt 'stands up for' BBC

Days after I-T survey, UK govt 'stands up for' BBC

After 3 days of income tax 'survey', BBC says...

After 3 days of income tax 'survey', BBC says...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances