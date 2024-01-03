Godhra-like incident possible in K'taka: Cong leader

Senior Congress leader B K Hariprasad on Wednesday claimed that there is a possibility of ‘Godhra-like incident' in Karnataka in the run up to the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

Photograph: ANI Photo

“The Karnataka government should be alert because in Gujarat during the same occasion, the Kar Sevaks were set on fire at Godhra,” the MLC told reporters in Bengaluru.

The 2002 Godhra train burning case had plunged Gujarat into one of the worst communal riots.

The former Rajya Sabha member said: “A similar (Godhra-like) situation can be created here also. So, no room should be given for any untoward incident to happen in Karnataka. All the arrangements should be made for those willing to go to Ayodhya so that we should not see another Godhra happening in Karnataka.”

“There is absolute possibility (for such incident). I can even give information. I can tell you that the head of some organisations went to some states and have instigated some BJP leaders. I cannot say that openly. They are doing it. They are instigating such act”, Hariprasad alleged.

On the invitation to Congress leaders for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Hariprasad said this event should be seen politically and not religiously.

“If a Hindu Dharma Guru inaugurates the Rama temple then you and me would have gone there (to Ayodhya) without any invitation", he said.

“My knowledge tells me that the four Shankaracharyas are the head of the Hindu religion. If the four Shankaracharyas or any religious head had inaugurated the event then I would have attended the event. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi and (Home Minister) Amit Shah are not 'Dharma Guru' but political leaders. We have to take this into consideration,” he said.