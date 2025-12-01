Goa voter list revision reveals 90,000 discrepancies

As many as 90,000 electors in Goa have either been found absent, shifted, deceased or possessing duplicate voter cards in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in the state, a senior official said on Sunday.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Goa has a total of 11,85,000 voters, as per data provided at the start of the enumeration on November 4, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sanjay Goel told reporters in Panaji.

The extensive Special Intensive Revision undertaken by the Election Commission resulted in the filling of 10,55,000 forms, he said, adding that 96.5 per cent of these forms have been digitised and received by the poll authority.

Goel said that '90,000 voters have been categorised as absent, shifted, dead, or duplicate'.

Nearly 40,000 enumeration forms are still pending submission to the commission, he added.

The draft electoral roll would be published on December 9, the CEO informed.

Once published, the draft roll will be uploaded on the CEO's website and displayed on the notice boards of various government offices across the state. Claims and objections related to the entries can be submitted till February 7, 2026, he said.

Names can be added later once the required documents are furnished, the official said.

There are 2,20,000 voters who, along with their parents, were not found during the 2002 SIR mapping. These voters will have to fill out the necessary forms and submit documents, he said.

They will be given a hearing by the Assistant Returning Officer, who will decide whether their names can be included in the final roll, the official said.

Goel further said that the new draft roll will not apply to the December 20 Zilla Panchayat election.

"Whoever is currently listed in the electoral roll can exercise their franchise," he said.

The SIR is currently underway in nine states and three Union Territories.

"If any elector is found to be holding voter cards in two states, he will be prosecuted and may face imprisonment of up to one year," Goel said.