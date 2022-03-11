Goa: Cong vote share slumps 5%, BJP's rises slightly

The vote share of the Congress, which won 11 assembly seats in Goa this time, plunged by nearly five per cent as compared to what it was in the previous election, while the BJP, which retained power in the coastal state, saw a marginal rise in it, the data shared by the Election Commission shows.

IMAGE: A girl takes a selfie with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in during campaign for the state Assembly elections. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) witnessed a slight increase in its vote share in the state, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), a regional party that declared support to the BJP to form the next government in the state after the results, saw its vote share dip by over three per cent.

As per the data, the Congress's vote share slipped down from 28.4 per cent in 2017 to 23.5 per cent, but for the BJP, it went up from 32.5 per cent to 33.3 per cent.

As per the poll results declared on Thursday, the BJP, which had fielded candidates from all 40 assembly constituencies in Goa, won 20 seats.

The Congress had contested 37 seats, leaving three others to its alliance partner -- Goa Forward Party (GFP), which won one.

The vote share of the MGP dipped from 11.3 per cent in 2017 to 7.6 per cent. The Deepak Dhavalikar-led party had contested 13 seats, where it fought in alliance with the Trinamool Congress Party (TMC). The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC failed to win any seat.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, which had entered the electoral fray in Goa with all its might, registered a slight gain in the vote share -- from 6.3 per cent in 2017 to 6.8 per cent this time.

The AAP and the MGP won two seats each in the election.

The GFP's vote share decreased from 3.5 per cent to 1.8 per cent.

The vote share of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which could not win any seat, also reduced from 2.3 per cent in 2017 to 1.1 per cent in 2022.

Interestingly, the number of people who preferred the NOTA option slightly deceased this year as compared to 2017. As per the data, 1.1 per cent people opted for NOTA this time, which was 1.2 per cent five years ago.