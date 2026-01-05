Ghar ka mamla: Hema Malini on separate prayer meets for Dharmendra

Veteran actor-politician Hema Malini says the decision of Dharmendra's family to keep two separate prayers meets after his death was a private matter and people need not worry about them.

IMAGE: Bollywood actress and BJP MP Hema Malini during the prayer meet of her late husband and actor Dharmendra in Vrindavan, in Mathura, December 13, 2025. Photograph: ANI Photo

After Dharmendra's death in November, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta held a prayer meeting at a hotel while Hema Malini and her daughters Esha and Ahana organised one at their home.

Hema Malini also held a prayer meet in Delhi and Mathura. In an interview with the Times of India, the actor explained the family's decision.

"Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai (this is our family's personal matter). We talked to each other. I kept one prayer meet at my home because my group of people are different.

"Then I kept one in Delhi because I am in politics, and it was important for me to keep a prayer meeting there for my friends from that field. Mathura is my constituency, and the people there are mad about him. So, I kept a prayer meeting there as well. I am happy with what did," Hema Malini told the newspaper.

Asked whether Dharmendra's farmhouse, which she described as "mini-Punjab", will be turned into a museum, Hema Malini said Sunny Deol was planning to do something on those lines.

"He will definitely do it. Everything is happening in a nice way. So there's no need to worry ki yeh do alag families hai, pata nahi kya hoga (that these are two families...) Kisiko itni fikr karne ki zaroorat nahi hai. Hum log ekdum achche hai (Nobody needs to worry too much, we are alright."

The BJP MP is now planning to resume her work and visit her constituency in Mathura. She is also planning to restart her dance shows as she believes this is what Dharmendra would have wanted.

Looking back at the last month of Dharmendra's life, Hema Malini said the family had hoped he would bounce back and they will get to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. But that was not to be as Dharmendra died on November 24.

"It was a companionship that stood the test of time... It has been terrible because for a month we were struggling when he was not well. We were constantly trying to cope with whatever was happening in the hospital. We were all there-l, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby-all together. In the past, there had been instances when he went to the hospital and car back home fine. We thought iss baar bhi aa jayenge," Malini said.

"...To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation," the actor said.

The actor, 77, also criticised the media for troubling them during this period. A section of the media had declared his death while he was still alive, forcing Hema Malini and Esha Deol to come up with strong statements. Sunny Deol also slammed the photographers standing outside his home.

"Sunny was getting upset and angry. We all were going through an emotional time and the media was running behind our cars. Harassment bahut hua," Hema Malini recalled in the interview.

The actor also warned fans against the videos circulating on social media where she is seen crying, saying they should not believe whatever they see online.

"I am a very strong person. I keep my emotions to myself. When my mother passed away 20 years ago, I wondered whether I would be able to live without her, but I did. This is what life teaches us. Time doesn't wait for anybody," she said, adding that they miss Dharmendra every minute.

Dharmendra loved eating thepla with chutney and loved the idli sambar and coffee that was made at her home, the actor said.

"So, whenever these things are made at home, we miss him deeply. It is important for us to keep him alive in our hearts and memories. We have so many videos together, woh dekhke toh rona aa jata hai."

Dharmendra loved farming on his Lonavala farmhouse and Hema Malini said just two months ago, he had brought three bottles of 'ghee' for them.

"He was a loving and wonderful human being. Whenever I was not around, he would spend time in Lonavala. When I went to Mathura or Delhi for work, we used to adjust our schedules, and whenever I returned, he would come back and spend time with me at my house in Mumbai.

"That is how we have been happily living, along with our grandchildren. Sometimes, he would stay at Ahana's house as well. Together, we have shared so many beautiful moments. He has been a part of our existence, and suddenly, for the past month, he is no longer there. It is very difficult to come to terms with this. Whenever I had to make a decision, I would ask him." PTI BK