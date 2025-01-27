GBS situation in Pune linked to...: Health minister

Maharashtra Health Minister Prakash Abitkar on Monday disclosed that 80 per cent of the suspected cases of Guillain Barre Syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological disorder, in Pune have been reported from areas located around a mega well in Nanded village on Sinhgad Road.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Kind courtesy Belova/Pixabay

Abitkar, who was in Pune to review the GBS situation, noted that high number of cases in certain areas appears to be linked to suspected water contamination and assured the civic body is looking into the issue.

After inspecting the water body in Nanded village, he stated, "80 per cent of cases are from areas around this well. The state health department and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are taking necessary measures to address the issue."

The well is source of water for villages located adjoining it.

A man suspected to have contracted GBS has died in Maharashtra's Solapur district, while the number of cases of the immunological nerve disorder in Pune has crossed 100-mark, health officials said earlier in the day.

Officials and locals suspect that water supplied from the well is contaminated, leading to a spike in suspected GBS cases in the region. These areas recently came under the PMC's jurisdiction, making the civic body responsible for ensuring supply of clean water to residents.

Asked about accountability for the suspected contamination, Abitkar said, "Concrete measures are being implemented to ensure supply of clean drinking water. Responsibility will be fixed where necessary. Additionally, the state needs to establish comprehensive SOPs involving municipal corporations, Zilla Parishads, and other local bodies to prevent such issues in the future."

He emphasised that GBS tends to affect individuals with weak immunity.

"The high number of cases in certain areas appears to be linked to suspected water contamination. Steps are being taken to resolve the issue and ensure clean water supply," the minister noted.

Notably, campylobacter jejuni bacteria, which usually causes stomach infection, triggers the GBS disease.

Consuming water contaminated with this bacteria may increase the risk of developing the immunological nerve disorder.

Abitkar assured that the state government would ensure no contaminated water is supplied across Maharashtra.

Addressing complaints from residents about getting poor quality water despite paying taxes to the PMC, the minister promised to address any gaps in the system.

He urged people to drink boiled water and focus on improving their immunity.

Abitkar highlighted that medical facilities in Pune have been ramped up to provide better medical care to suspected GBS patients.

"In today's review meeting, concrete steps were outlined to prevent a further rise in cases," he added.

Asked about the high cost of treatment of the disease, the minister advised patients to visit empanelled hospitals and said private medical facilities are being instructed not to charge them exorbitantly.

Meanwhile, PMC Commissioner Rajendra Bhosale on Sunday stated that water samples from various sources, including wells in the affected areas, have been tested, but no contamination has some to light so far.

"Our findings show no contamination in wells. We are conducting door-to-door surveillance to check for any signs of water contamination," he said.

Bhosale informed that stool sample tests conducted at the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune, revealed that some of them tested positive for norovirus, which causes gastroenteritis.

Additionally, bacterial testing identified campylobacter jejuni in some samples, while other samples tested negative. Results for the remaining samples are pending, health officials confirmed.

The civic body has decided to provide clean drinking water through tankers to affected housing societies in Kirkatwadi, Nanded village and other localities, said Nandkishor Jagtap, head of the PMC's water supply department.