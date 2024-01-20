News
Rediff.com  » News » Gaza humanitarian crisis requires sustainable solution: India at NAM summit

Gaza humanitarian crisis requires sustainable solution: India at NAM summit

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
January 20, 2024 00:44 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip requires a “sustainable solution that gives immediate relief” to those most affected.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar delivers India’s statement at the 19th NAM Summit, in Kampala, Uganda, January 19, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

"Right now, the conflict in Gaza is understandably uppermost in our minds. This humanitarian crisis requires a sustainable solution that gives immediate relief to those most affected," Jaishankar said in his address at the Non-Aligned Movement summit at the Ugandan capital of Kampala.

 

"We must also be clear that terrorism and hostage-taking are unacceptable. At the same time, international humanitarian law must always be respected by all States. It is also imperative that conflict does not spread within or beyond the region," he added.

He advocated a two-state solution where the Palestinian people can live within secure borders.

"Our collective endeavours should focus on making this realisable," he added.

The war between Israel and Hamas has killed more than 24,000 people on the Gaza side as affected people face pathetic living conditions sans water, power, food and medical aid.

On the other hand, Israel, which has seen 1400 plus deaths, insists on the release of more than 100 hostages still held by Hamas and continues pounding the Gaza Strip relentlessly.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
 
