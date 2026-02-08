Gaurav Gogoi 'key player' in anti-India network: Himanta

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has ignited a political firestorm by accusing Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of colluding with a Pakistani agent in an anti-India conspiracy, prompting a central investigation and fierce denials.

IMAGE: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addresses a press conference in Guwahati on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma accuses Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi of involvement in an anti-India network.

Sarma alleges Gogoi's wife, Elizabeth Colburn, is a Pakistani agent working to destabilise India.

The Assam cabinet has forwarded a probe report to the Centre, seeking further investigation into the alleged conspiracy.

Sarma claimed Gogoi facilitated anti-India activities through sensitive information sourcing and Pakistani connections.

Gogoi dismissed Sarma's allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

Calling Gaurav Gogoi a 'key player' in the anti-India network and his wife a Pakistani 'agent', Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday left it to the 'people's court' to decide the Congress leader's activities against the country.

Earlier during the day, Sarma in a press conference alleged that Gogoi, his British wife Elizabeth Colburn and Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh had a 'deeper connection', and that information from the Intelligence Bureau was secretly passed on to the neighbouring nation.

Saying 'Satyamev Jayate' and tagging the Union home ministry in a post on X in the evening, Sarma said, 'While a Central Agency will delve deeper now, I leave it to people's court to also decide how a leader of the Congress party in Assam, in cahoots with Pakistani state actors, worked against the interests of India.'

The Assam cabinet on Saturday decided to forward a probe report by police to the Centre, stating that the state agency does not have power to investigate further into the conspiracy.

'Today marks a significant step in unearthing a global nexus to destabilise India by Pakistan and its proxy players. I have placed on record, to the people of Bharat, the deep conspiracy hatched by Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national, to embed an agent Elizabeth Coleburn to study India's development and find ways to derail it through environmental activism,' Sarma said in the post.

He claimed that through layers of shady employment contracts, concealed funding patterns, suspicious travel activity and transmission of sensitive information, this setup ran a 'web of anti-India activities'.

'What's deeply unfortunate is that a Congress MP from Assam, who also happens to be the son of a former chief minister, was also a key player in this entire network and directly or indirectly facilitated these activities through sourcing sensitive parliamentary answers, undertaking secret Pakistani trip and maintaining relations with Pakistani officials in India in the guise of youth exchange,' the CM said.

He commended the officers of Assam Police who despite their limitations have been able to reveal this 'dangerous nexus' and bring startling revelations to the fore.

'The depth of material in hand and the many unanswered questions call for greater scrutiny by a Central Govt agency and we have referred the matter to the Ministry of Home Affairs for further directions,' said Sarma, who also holds the Home portfolio in Assam.

He further said when this matter surfaced, nobody imagined the 'sheer scale of the anti-India activities'.

Gogoi, who is also the Assam Congress chief, dismissed Sarma's allegations about his Pakistani connections as 'most mindless and bogus'.

Gogoi called the press conference, where Sarma made the claims, 'worse than C-grade cinema', which was 'super flop'.