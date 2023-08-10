News
Rediff.com  » News » Gang-raped while fleeing burning house: Manipur woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
August 10, 2023 17:55 IST
Another case of sexual assault has come to light in Manipur after a 37-year-old married woman from Churachandpur district alleged she was gang-raped by a group of men while fleeing her burning house on May 3, the day on which the ethnic strife began in the northeastern state, police said.

IMAGE: Women of Manipur stage a protest against the ongoing violence in their state, in Imphal on August 7, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

A first information report (FIR) in this connection has been registered in Bishnupur women police station on August 9, police said, adding it was later forwarded to Churachandpur police station for further investigation.

 

According to the FIR, the woman was gang-raped at Khumujamba Meitei Leikai in Churachandpur district by 'unidentified Kuki men'.

According to woman's statement to police, around 6.30 pm on May 3, a group of Kuki miscreants set fire to several houses, including hers.

Amid the chaos, she tried to flee. However, after running for about half-a-kilometre, she was stopped by a few men and was sexually assaulted, police said quoting the FIR.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
'They will kill us, lynch us'
'Many Manipuris have lost faith in the central forces'
Rohit Sharma reveals India's No 4 nightmare!
HC takes up revision case against TN minister, wife
Covid: WHO classifies Eris as 'variant of interest'
Sarah Will Make You Go Shalala Lala
