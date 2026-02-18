Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

IMAGE: Galgotias University' faces flak over claims that the institution had showcased a China-made robodog under the name "Orion" at the AI Summit Expo in New Delhi. Photograph: Galgotias University on Facebook

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

Galgotias University clarification

