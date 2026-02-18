HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Galgotias University asked to vacate AI summit Expo after row

February 18, 2026 11:50 IST

Galgotias University is under fire after showcasing a robotic dog that sparked controversy over its true origin and whether it was misrepresented as in-house technology.

 

IMAGE: Galgotias University' faces flak over claims that the institution had showcased a China-made robodog under the name "Orion" at the AI Summit Expo in New Delhi. Photograph: Galgotias University on Facebook

Key Points

  • The university faced backlash for showcasing a robotic dog, 'Orion,' alleged to be a Chinese-made Unitree Go2, raising questions about its origin.
  • Critics accused Galgotias University of misrepresenting imported technology as its own innovation at the AI Summit Expo.
  • The university issued a statement following the controversy and accusations of misrepresentation.

Galgotias University has been asked to vacate its stall at the AI Summit Expo immediately, sources said, amid a controversy over the display of a robotic dog that raised questions about the origin and ownership of the technology showcased.

Galgotias University faces backlash 

Controversy erupted after Galgotias University faced online backlash for showcasing a robotic dog labeled "Orion" at the AI Summit expo that critics said was actually a Chinese-made Unitree Go2 and not an in-house innovation.

The sources said Galgotias University has been asked to vacate the expo immediately.

Galgotias University clarification 

Galgotias University faced huge backlash and accusations of misrepresenting imported tech as its own. Following the controversy, the university came out with a statement.

