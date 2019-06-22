News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Fresh violence erupts in Bengal's Bhatpara; many injured

Fresh violence erupts in Bengal's Bhatpara; many injured

June 22, 2019 16:59 IST

IMAGE: Locals participate in the funeral procession of people who were killed in the violence in North 24 Pargana, on June 21, 2019. Photograph: PTI Photo

Several persons were injured as fresh clashes were reported in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday as rival groups violated Section 144 imposed there.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident happened moments after a three-member Bharatiya Janata Party central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by the Trinamool Congress, engaged in pitched battle as both sides hurled countrymade bombs and stones at each other.

Several persons were injured in the incident.

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP on Thursday in which two persons had died.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORY 
Print this article
 

More like this

Is Bengal ready for Paribartan once again?

Is Bengal ready for Paribartan once again?

Column: It's time to sack Mamata!

Column: It's time to sack Mamata!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use