Fresh violence erupts in Bengal's Bhatpara; many injured

June 22, 2019 16:59 IST

IMAGE: Locals participate in the funeral procession of people who were killed in the violence in North 24 Pargana, on June 21, 2019. Photograph: PTI Photo

Several persons were injured as fresh clashes were reported in trouble-torn Bhatpara area in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Saturday as rival groups violated Section 144 imposed there.

Police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

The incident happened moments after a three-member Bharatiya Janata Party central delegation left the area after their scheduled visit.

As the delegation left, two groups, one led by the BJP and other by the Trinamool Congress, engaged in pitched battle as both sides hurled countrymade bombs and stones at each other.

Several persons were injured in the incident.

Bhatpara had witnessed clashes between rival groups suspected to be affiliated to the TMC and the BJP on Thursday in which two persons had died.