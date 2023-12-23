News
France grounds Dubai-Nicaragua plane with 303 mostly Indians; probe begins

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
December 23, 2023 01:19 IST
A flight from Dubai to Nicaragua carrying 303 people, mostly of Indian origin, has been "detained on a technical halt" by French authorities at an airport in France.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: Bryan Woolston/Reuters

The Indian embassy in France has reached and obtained consular access.

 

They are investigating the situation and also ensuring the passengers' wellbeing.

"French authorities informed us of a plane w/ 303 people, mostly Indian origin, from Dubai to Nicaragua detained on a technical halt at a French airport. Embassy team has reached & obtained consular access. We are investigating the situation, also ensuring wellbeing of passengers," the Indian embassy in France wrote on X.

Further details are awaited. 

 

