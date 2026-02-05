HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Fracture Doesn't Keep Tharoor Away From Lok Sabha

Fracture Doesn't Keep Tharoor Away From Lok Sabha

February 05, 2026 15:26 IST

Wednesday, February 4, 2026, was an inauspicious day for the Tharoor family. First, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, peeking at his cell phone, slipped on the stairs while coming out of Parliament and sustained a foot fracture.

Then word came on Monday night that Ishaan Tharoor, one of his twin sons, had been -- like so many other fine journalists at the Washington Post -- been let go at the newspaper.

Dr Tharoor was being ferried around Parliament on a wheelchair on Thursday.

Despite the fracture, Dr Tharoor -- who turns 70 on March 9 -- continued his parliamentary duties, unhindered by the injury.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on wheelchair, at the Parliament premises during the ongoing Budget Session, in New Delhi on Thursday

Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo
 

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor poses for a picture after X-Ray confirms his injury as a fracture, in New Delhi on Thursday

IMAGE: Dr Tharoor poses with a Get Well card in New Delhi on Thursday. Photograph: @TharoorOffice/ANI Photo

 

 

Photographs curated by and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

