Fracture Doesn't Keep Tharoor Away From Lok Sabha

Wednesday, February 4, 2026, was an inauspicious day for the Tharoor family. First, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, peeking at his cell phone, slipped on the stairs while coming out of Parliament and sustained a foot fracture.

Then word came on Monday night that Ishaan Tharoor, one of his twin sons, had been -- like so many other fine journalists at the Washington Post -- been let go at the newspaper.

Dr Tharoor was being ferried around Parliament on a wheelchair on Thursday.

Despite the fracture, Dr Tharoor -- who turns 70 on March 9 -- continued his parliamentary duties, unhindered by the injury.

