Former Union minister Upendra Kushwaha joins UPA

December 20, 2018 17:38 IST

Photograph: Manvender Vashist/PTI Photo

Days after quitting the National Democratic Alliance, Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief Upendra Kushwaha joined the United Progressive Alliance on Thursday.

The announcement of Kushwaha joining the grand alliance of opposition parties in Bihar was made at a press conference at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi in the presence of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel, AICC state in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and opposition leader Sharad Yadav.

The former Union minister joined the UPA after holding talks with the Congress leadership.

Kushwaha's joining the UPA is likely to give a boost to the formation of a grand alliance in Bihar to counter the NDA combine of Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United)-Lok Janshakti Party.

The Congress, the RJD, former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi-led Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular are already part of the UPA in Bihar and are seeking to give a fight to the NDA in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

The saffron alliance had swept the Lok Sabha elections in 2014, winning 31 of the state's 40 seats.