Home  » News » Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passes away

Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passes away

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
April 25, 2025 16:00 IST

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chief and K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said.

IMAGE: Dr K Kasturirangan. Photograph: ANI Photo

He was 84 and is survived by two sons, family sources said adding, he was suffering from age related ailments for the past few months.

"He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," the officials said.

 

Chairperson of drafting committee on New National Edutation Policy (NEP), Kasturirangan had also served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (2003-09) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

Kasturirangan was also the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru from April 2004 to 2009.

The former ISRO chief was born on October 24, 1940 at Ernakulam in Kerala to C M Krishnaswamy Iyer and Visalakshi.

Hailing from Tamil Nadu, his family had settled at Chalakudy in Thrissur district. His mother was hailing from Palakkad Iyer family.

The space scientist served as the ISRO chairperson for nine long years before demitting his office in August 2003.

For his exemplary work he was awarded Padma Vibhushan in the year 2000.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
