Former Governor Soundararajan, TN BJP chief detained during protest

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 17, 2025 12:26 IST

Bharatiya Janata Party Tamil Nadu president K Annamalai and many functionaries were detained in Chennai on Monday by the police ahead of the party's protest against the alleged irregularities in state-run liquor retailer Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

IMAGE: Police detain BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan in Chennai ahead of protest over the alleged TASMAC scam. Photograph: ANI on X

The saffron party had announced a picketing protest of the TASMAC headquarters in Chennai over the alleged Rs 1,000 crore irregularities, as claimed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently.

Annamalai, clad in a black shirt, was detained near his house along with his supporters by the police.

 

In a social media post, the BJP state chief alleged senior party leaders including Tamilisai Soundararajan have been placed 'under house arrest' by the police.

Mahila Morcha chief and Coimbatore South MLA Vanathi Srinivasan, Vinoj P Selvam and Amar Prasad Reddy were among the senior functionaries detained.

Annamalai said there have been 'irregularities of Rs 1000 crore', in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) and asserted the party will continue to protest on the matter.

The ED had earlier said it has found 'multiple irregularities' in the operations of TASMAC, including 'manipulation' in the tender processes and 'unaccounted' cash transactions worth Rs 1,000 crore through distillery companies.

The federal agency had claimed it got 'evidence' suggesting these corrupt practices after it raided the employees, corporate offices of distilleries and plants of TASMAC on March 6.

There were 'kickbacks' involved, it had claimed.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
