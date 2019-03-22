rediff.com

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff News  All News 
Rediff.com  » News » Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, likely to contest LS polls

Gautam Gambhir joins BJP, likely to contest LS polls

March 22, 2019 13:24 IST

Former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Friday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and is expected to be fielded by the party in the Lok Sabha polls from one of the seats in the national capital.

The former opening batsman joined the party in the presence of Union ministers Arun Jaitley and Ravi Shankar Prasad.

 

Gambhir played a key role in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

He was recently conferred upon the Padma Shri award.

BJP sources said Gambhir may be fielded from the New Delhi constituency, currently represented by the party's Meenakshi Lekhi.

A final decision is yet to be taken though, they added.

© Copyright 2019 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Tags: Bharatiya Janata Party, Gautam Gambhir, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Lok Sabha, Arun Jaitley
 

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use