News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Former Army chief Gen Rodrigues passes away

Former Army chief Gen Rodrigues passes away

Source: PTI
Last updated on: March 04, 2022 16:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

General Sunith Francis Rodrigues (retd), who headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993 and served as the governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010, passed away on Friday, an official statement said.

He was 88.

"General M M Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Indian Army express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today," the Indian Army said on Twitter.

 

Gen Rodrigues died peacefully at a private hospital near Panaji, Goa around 1.30 pm, family sources said.

He had been admitted to the hospital for the last 15 days. Known as a thinker and strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication and service to the nation, it noted.

"General S F Rodrigues was COAS of the Indian Army between 1990-93," the army said.

In addition to his more than 40 years of illustrious service in the army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board and was governor of Punjab between 2004 to 2010, it said.

"Since his retirement, he has been engaged in social and literary pursuits and has also delivered numerous talks on strategic issues," the army said.

The nation and the Indian Army will always be indebted to his invaluable contribution and service to the nation, it said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
The IPKF in Sri Lanka, 10 years on
Major General Ashok K Mehta traces the background leading to Admiral Vishnu Bhagwat's dismissal last month
Admiral (retired) J G Nadkarni on the secular outlook of the Indian armed forces
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
Naveen's body would occupy extra space: BJP MLA
Sensex tanks 769 points; Nifty slumps below 16,250
Sensex tanks 769 points; Nifty slumps below 16,250
Arranged Marriage For Prabhas?
Arranged Marriage For Prabhas?
Russia-Ukraine war to further worsen chip shortage
Russia-Ukraine war to further worsen chip shortage
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Former army chief General S F Rodrigues on the Kargil crisis

The General's Call: Josy Joseph reports

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances