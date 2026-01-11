Forces opposing Somnath temple reconstruction still active: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the forces that had opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath temple after independence are "still active among us", and India needs to be alert, united and strong to defeat them.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays drum after offering prayers at the Somnath Temple, in Gir Somnath, Gujarat, January 11, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Referring to the attacks endured by the historic temple, located in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, in the past and how it was rebuilt every time, Modi said the hearts of people can never be won at the point of a sword.

Somnath's history of 1,000 years is not that of destruction and defeat, but of victory and reconstruction, the PM noted.

He was addressing a large gathering at Somnath Swabhiman Parv held here to mark the resilience of Indian civilisation, symbolised by the rebuilding of the Somnath temple, which was repeatedly ravaged by foreign invaders beginning with Mahmud of Ghazni's attack in the year 1026.

Despite multiple repeated attempts for its destruction over centuries, the Somnath temple, dedicated to Lord Shiva, stands today as a powerful symbol of resilience, faith and national pride, owing to the collective resolve and efforts to restore it to its ancient glory.

The PM said that though the Somnath temple attacks were driven by hatred, attempts were made to project it as simple loot.

"Books were written to cover up the religious motivation, portraying it merely as ordinary loot. The Somnath temple was repeatedly destroyed. If the invasions had been solely for plunder, they would have stopped after the first major loot 1,000 years ago," he said.

"But that didn't happen. The sacred deity of Somnath was desecrated. Repeated attempts were made to alter the very form of the temple. And we were taught that Somnath was destroyed for the sake of loot! The true history of hatred, atrocity and terror was concealed from us," he added.

No person truly devoted to their religion would support such an extremist ideology. However, those involved in appeasement knelt before such religious extremism, he said.

After independence, when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took the oath of rebuilding the Somnath temple, his path was obstructed and objections were also raised when India's first president, Dr Rajendra Prasad, came here for the inauguration of the reconstructed temple in 1951, the PM pointed out.

"Unfortunately, those forces which had opposed the reconstruction of the Somnath temple are still present in our country and they are very much active. Instead of swords, conspiracies are being hatched against India through other means," said Modi.

"That is why we need to remain alert and united. We have to make ourselves more powerful to defeat such forces which are conspiring to divide us," he said.

Modi said the Somnath temple came under attack several times, starting from 1026 by Mahmud of Ghazni to Mughal ruler Aurangzeb in the 17th and 18th centuries.

Mahmud Begda and Aurangzeb even tried to turn the temple into a mosque through the invasion. But, after every attack, the temple was rebuilt by Lord Shiva's devotees, including Malwa queen Ahilyabai Holkar, he said.

"Civilisations that seek to advance by destroying others ultimately destroy themselves. Pilgrimage sites like Somnath taught us that the path of creation is long, but it is also the lasting path," Modi said.

"Somnath's history is about the valour of our ancestors. It is a testament to their sacrifice and dedication," he noted.

The fundamentalist invaders are now reduced to pages of history, but the Somnath temple flag is still flying high, he added.

Modi said that just like the temple, foreign invaders tried to destroy India for several centuries, but neither Somnath nor the country bowed down before them.

"The invaders thought they had won by destroying the temple, but after 1,000 years, the flag of Somnath is still flying high," he said, adding that this struggle of 1,000 years has no parallel in world history.

"The invaders kept coming and attacks of religious terror continued. But in every era, Somnath was rebuilt. Such a struggle spanning centuries, such prolonged resistance and such unwavering faith in one's culture - it is difficult to find anything comparable in world history," he said.

Modi noted that many bravehearts like Veer Hamirji Gohil and Vegdaji Bhil sacrificed their lives to protect the Somnath temple from invaders.

"But, unfortunately, they were not given their due credit and importance. In fact, some historians and politicians even attempted to whitewash the history of these invasions," he said.

Earlier in the day, Modi led 'Shaurya Yatra', a ceremonial procession organised to honour those who laid down their lives defending the Somnath temple.

The yatra featured a procession of 108 horses, reflecting valour and sacrifice.

A large number of people and devotees gathered on both sides of the yatra route from Shankh Circle to Veer Hamirji Gohil Circle to greet the prime minister.

Standing on a specially designed vehicle, PM Modi, accompanied by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, waved at the crowd during the one-km-long yatra.

He also offered prayers at the temple and paid tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, whose statue has been installed near the temple premises.

A group of young priests, or 'rushi kumars', walked alongside Modi's vehicle playing 'damru', an instrument of Lord Shiva. At one point, Modi himself borrowed two damrus from a priest and played them while standing on his vehicle.