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Police Investigate Foetus Discovery At Foxconn's Bengaluru Facility

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 23, 2026 23:19 IST

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Police in Bengaluru are investigating after a foetus was found in a women's toilet at the Foxconn office in Devanahalli, prompting a probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: Sudarshan Varadhan/Reuters

Photograph: Sudarshan Varadhan/Reuters

Key Points

  • A foetus was discovered in a women's toilet at Foxconn's Bengaluru office in Devanahalli.
  • Police have registered a case under sections 93 and 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
  • Foxconn is cooperating with local authorities in the ongoing investigation.
  • The discovery was made by housekeeping staff who noticed a blockage in the toilet.
  • An investigation is underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the foetus at the Foxconn facility.

Police have registered a case after a foetus was found in a women's toilet at Taiwanese electronics giant Foxconn's office in Devanahalli here.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Private Limited said it is closely cooperating with the local authorities.

 

Investigation Launched After Foetus Found

According to police, the foetus was found in building A41 of the Foxconn facility in Doddagollahalli village under the Vishwanathapura police station area on Tuesday night.

Based on a complaint filed by a company employee, police registered a case under sections 93 (concealment of birth by secretly disposing of the body of a child) and 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the complaint lodged by V S Krishnaraj, senior engineer in the company's security department, the matter initially appeared to be a routine housekeeping issue.

Details of the Discovery

On April 21 at around 9.15 pm, a housekeeping staff member noticed a blockage in the women's toilet and informed a supervisor, who then alerted a technician. As the technician's shift had ended, it was decided to clear the blockage the next morning. The matter was also reported internally to the project manager and central security personnel, according to the complaint.

On the morning of April 22, around 9 am, the blockage was inspected, the complaint stated.

"Upon inspection of the toilet, it was discovered that the blockage was actually a foetus. Immediately, the police were informed," it said.

Foxconn's Response and Further Investigation

Police said an investigation is underway to identify those responsible for abandoning the foetus.

In its brief statement, Foxconn said it "is aware of the situation and has been closely cooperating with local authorities in their investigation. The well-being of our employees is our foremost concern and we are providing additional support to all of our team members in Bengaluru."

"Due to the sensitive nature of the matter and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide further comments," the company said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections cited in the case relate to concealing a birth by disposing of a body and murder, indicating the seriousness with which the police are treating the incident. Such cases in India typically involve a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding the abandonment and identify any individuals responsible. The investigation will likely involve forensic analysis and interviews with Foxconn employees.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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