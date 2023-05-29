News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Five more held for mob attack on interfaith couple outside MP hotel

Five more held for mob attack on interfaith couple outside MP hotel

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
May 29, 2023 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Five more persons have been arrested in connection with the attack on a young woman and man of different religions by a mob outside a hotel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the police said Monday.

Image used for representational purpose only. Photograph: ANI Photo

With this, the total number of arrests in the case has gone up to 12, an official said.

Tukoganj police station in-charge Kamlesh Sharma identified the five persons as Mohsin Shaikh (33), Mohammad Waqar Khan (28), Abdul Ayyub (26), Abdul Shakir (31) and Asif. Khan (27).

 

Earlier, seven persons were held in the case registered under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 147 (rioting) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

On the night of May 25, a group of people saw a young man and a woman belonging to different religions coming out of a hotel after dinner.

They chased and intercepted them, another official said.

“The people in the group asked the girl why she was with a man belonging to a different religion. To this, the girl said she had come to have dinner with him after informing her family members. The girl also objected to their misbehaviour,” the official said.

A man in the crowd allegedly stabbed two persons who had come to the couple's rescue after seeing the mob, he said.

In the FIR, the young man who was with his female friend, alleged the mob had assaulted and abused him saying the couple was spoiling the atmosphere of the city.

He further claimed the accused had asked him to show his Aadhaar card and also made a video while asking him his name and address.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Muslim village targeted in Madhya Pradesh
Muslim village targeted in Madhya Pradesh
Shrine vandalised in MP over suspicion of conversion
Shrine vandalised in MP over suspicion of conversion
Interfaith couple given protection after mob attack
Interfaith couple given protection after mob attack
Delhi murder: Break-up drove accused to kill girl
Delhi murder: Break-up drove accused to kill girl
Amit Shah lands in strife-hit Manipur on peace mission
Amit Shah lands in strife-hit Manipur on peace mission
IPL Final: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
IPL Final: Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings
CBI files graft case against Rolls-Royce in AJT deal
CBI files graft case against Rolls-Royce in AJT deal
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

MP school attacked over 'religious conversion' claim

MP school attacked over 'religious conversion' claim

Love Jihad must be declared ultra vires in 2021

Love Jihad must be declared ultra vires in 2021

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances