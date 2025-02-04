HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
5 more GBS cases found in Maharashtra, tally reaches to 163

5 more GBS cases found in Maharashtra, tally reaches to 163

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 04, 2025
February 04, 2025 08:52 IST

The tally of suspected Guillain-Barre Syndrome (GBS) cases has reached 163 in Maharashtra after detection of the rare nerve disorder in five more persons in Pune, a health official said.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: Kind courtesy Belova/Pixabay

Five persons have died so far from the ailment in the state, the official said on Monday.

"Five cases were detected, though no death was reported on Monday. The number of confirmed GBS cases stands at 127. The 163 suspected cases comprise 32 from Pune city, 86 from newly added villages in Pune Municipal Corporation limits, 18 from Pimpri Chinchwad, 19 from Pune rural and eight from other districts," he said.

 

Of the 163 patients, 47 have been discharged till now, 47 were in ICU and 21 on ventilator support, the official said.

A total of 168 water samples from different parts of Pune city were sent for chemical and biological analysis to the Public Health Laboratory, he said, adding that samples from eight water sources were found to be contaminated.

GBS is a rare condition in which a person's immune system attacks the peripheral nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of sensation in the legs and/or arms, as well as problems in swallowing or breathing.

Severe cases can result in near-total paralysis. GBS is more common in adults and males, though people of all ages can be affected.

