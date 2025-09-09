HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Five killed, 12 injured as terrorists open fire at bus in Jerusalem

Five killed, 12 injured as terrorists open fire at bus in Jerusalem

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 09, 2025 00:02 IST

x

Terrorists opened fire on passengers after boarding a bus in Jerusalem on Sunday, killing five people and injuring 12 others, Times of Israel reported.

IMAGE: Police at the site of the terrorist attack in Jerusalem, Israel, September 8, 2025. Photograph: Reuters/ANI Photo

Seven of the injured were in serious condition, while five sustained light injuries.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office said PM Benjamin Netanyahu is holding a situation assessment with security chiefs.

 

In a post on X, the Israeli PM's Office said, "Prime Minister Netanyahu is currently holding a situation assessment with the heads of the security system following the attack in Jerusalem."

The terrorists who carried out the deadly terror shooting attack at the Ramot Junction in Jerusalem used a makeshift "Carlo" submachine gun, otherwise known as a Carl Gustav.

The terrorists are West Bank Palestinians, according to security officials. The pair are believed to have set out from villages in the Ramallah area, as per The Times of Israel.

The improvised gun is commonly manufactured at illegal workshops in the West Bank and has been used in numerous Palestinian attacks in the past, as per The Times of Israel.

Both gunmen were shot and "neutralized" at the scene. Their identities and conditions are not immediately known.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid expressed support for Israeli security forces "in their efforts to thwart terrorism" following this morning's shooting attack in Jerusalem.

The far-right lawmakers called for total war against "enemy" Palestinians.

Meanwhile the Hamas praised the deadly terror attack at Ramot Junction in Jerusalem, calling it a "heroic operation," as per The Times of Israel.

"We affirm that this operation is a natural response to the occupation's crimes and war of extermination it is waging against our people," the terror group says in a statement.

Hamas does not take responsibility for the attack, but calls on West Bank Palestinians to "escalate the confrontation with the occupation and its settlers."

Following the attack, the IDF said that its troops are encircling several Palestinian villages on the outskirts of Ramallah in the West Bank.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Hamas strike on Israel is terror attack, but...: India
Hamas strike on Israel is terror attack, but...: India
Distinguish between terrorists-civilians: US to Israel
Distinguish between terrorists-civilians: US to Israel
Hamas attack 'act of terrorism' but Palestine...: India
Hamas attack 'act of terrorism' but Palestine...: India
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
There is only one victim in this case, and it's Israel
Palestinians are denied their homeland: Jaishankar
Palestinians are denied their homeland: Jaishankar

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10 Asha Bhosle Gems You Must Listen To

webstory image 2

Recipe: Paneer Dumplings In Makhani Sauce

webstory image 3

Relive India's 8 Asia Cup Wins

VIDEOS

Jacqueline spotted in casual outfit at the airport1:02

Jacqueline spotted in casual outfit at the airport

Massive chaos in Nepal as Gen-Z hits streets over Social Media ban3:05

Massive chaos in Nepal as Gen-Z hits streets over Social...

Check out Vedhika's HOT airport look! 0:40

Check out Vedhika's HOT airport look!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV