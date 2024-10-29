News
Home  » News » Over 150 injured in fireworks mishap at Kerala temple festival

Over 150 injured in fireworks mishap at Kerala temple festival

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
October 29, 2024 09:13 IST
Over 150 people were injured, including eight seriously, in a fireworks accident during a temple festival near Neeleswaram in Kasaragod late Monday, police said.

Image unrelated to the incident, used only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The injured have been taken to various hospitals in Kasargod, Kannur, and Mangaluru, they said.

The accident occurred at Veerarkavu Temple near Neeleswaram.

 

The District Collector, on Tuesday, said that those who were seriously injured had 80 per cent burns.

"The cause of the accident is being ascertained. Samples have been collected from the site. A case was lodged," he said.

He further said that according to a preliminary probe, the fireworks storage facility and the place where the crackers were being burst were close by.

"The safety precautions were not taken. The requirement of maintaining a minimum distance of 100 meters between the two was not followed. No permission was taken either for storage of fireworks," he added.

According to the police, it is suspected that the accident occurred when the fireworks storage facility near Veerarkavu Temple caught fire.

The accident occurred around midnight, they said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
