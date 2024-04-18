News
Rediff.com  » News » FIR against woman who claims Ravi Kishan is her daughter's father

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
April 18, 2024 11:35 IST
An FIR has been registered in Lucknow against six people, including a woman who claimed that Bharatiya Janata Party's Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla is the father of her daughter, police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: The BJP has renominated Ravi Kishan, a Bhojpuri filmstar, to contest from Gorakhpur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Photograph: Ravi Kishan Shukla on Facebook

The FIR was registered late Tuesday night at the Hazratganj police station on a complaint by Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti Shukla.

Apart from the woman, Aparna Thakur, the FIR also names her husband Rajesh Soni, daughter Shenova Soni, son Sonak Soni, Samajwadi Party leader Vivek Kumar Pandey and a journalist Khurshid Khan.

 

The accused have been booked under IPC sections 120-B (conspiracy), 195 (giving false evidence), 386 (extortion by intimidation), 388 (extortion by threat), 504 (intentional insult) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

The BJP MP's wife also alleged in the FIR that Aparna Soni alias Aparna Thakur had threatened her, saying that she has links with the underworld. She had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 20 crore and threatened that if her demand was not met, she would tarnish Ravi Kishan's image by implicating him in a false rape case, police said.

The FIR said that a complaint was made to the Mumbai Police in this matter, but Aparna held a press conference in Lucknow on April 15, making false allegations.

The FIR claimed that the others named are also involved in this.

The BJP has renominated Ravi Kishan, a Bhojpuri filmstar, to contest from Gorakhpur for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a seat he has held since the 2019 elections.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
