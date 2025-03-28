HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail

Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

March 28, 2025 13:52 IST

x

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, facing heat over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, moved the Madras high court on Friday seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows the copy of the Constitution during his show. Photograph: Courtesy Kunal Kamra/YouTube

Kamra submitted he hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district and feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

Twice summoned by the Mumbai police, the 36-year-old stand-up comic's caustic comments on Shinde during his latest show in Mumbai have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

 

The controversy stems from Kamra's show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde.

The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night.

Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police for joke on Shinde
Kunal Kamra summoned by Mumbai Police for joke on Shinde
Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act
Mumbai comedy club shuts down after Kunal Kamra's act
Mumbai police issue second summons to Kamra in Shinde remark case
Mumbai police issue second summons to Kamra in Shinde remark case
Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maha assembly
Breach of privilege notice against Kunal Kamra in Maha assembly
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row
Calling a 'gaddar' a 'gaddar': Uddhav on Kunal Kamra row

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

11 Soul-Warming Dal Recipes

webstory image 2

7 Nutritional Secrets Of Olive Oil

webstory image 3

Vivo T4 5G, With Massive Battery, Set To Launch Soon

VIDEOS

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport0:38

Sara Tendulkar spotted at the airport

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot0:45

Bhumi Pednekar looks smokin' hot

Pakistan's Jaffar Exp resumes service after deadly Balochistan attack5:19

Pakistan's Jaffar Exp resumes service after deadly...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD