Fearing arrest, Kunal Kamra files for anticipatory bail

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra, facing heat over his jokes on Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, moved the Madras high court on Friday seeking transit anticipatory bail in the matter.

IMAGE: Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra shows the copy of the Constitution during his show. Photograph: Courtesy Kunal Kamra/YouTube

Kamra submitted he hails from Tamil Nadu's Vullupuram district and feared arrest by Mumbai Police.

Twice summoned by the Mumbai police, the 36-year-old stand-up comic's caustic comments on Shinde during his latest show in Mumbai have landed him in trouble and triggered a huge row.

The controversy stems from Kamra's show at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai's Khar, where he performed a parody song targeting Shinde.

The act prompted a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalised the club and the hotel in which it is located on Sunday night.

Kamra was booked by the Khar police on a complaint by Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against the deputy CM.