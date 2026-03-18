FBI Boosts Reward for 'Ten Most Wanted' List, Including Indian National

The FBI is now offering a staggering $1 million reward for tips leading to the capture of its 'Ten Most Wanted' fugitives, including an Indian national wanted for murder and a cyber criminal mastermind behind an international ATM scam.

Photograph: Alex Kent/Reuters

Key Points The FBI has increased the reward to USD one million for information leading to the arrest of fugitives on its Ten Most Wanted list.

Indian national Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel is on the list for allegedly murdering his wife in 2015 and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Anibal Aguirre, wanted for allegedly leading an international ATM jackpotting scheme, is the first cyber criminal to be added to the FBI's Ten Most Wanted list.

The FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program relies on public awareness and international collaboration to locate dangerous criminals.

Since its inception in 1950, the Ten Most Wanted program has led to the apprehension or location of 501 fugitives, with public tips playing a crucial role in many cases.

The FBI has increased to USD one million the reward money for tip-offs on fugitives on its Ten Most Wanted list that includes an Indian national on the run in an 11-year-old murder case and features for the first time a cyber criminal wanted for allegedly leading an international ATM jackpotting scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, Heith R Janke, Assistant Director, Criminal Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), said three fugitives were added to the Ten Most Wanted list last week, and one was arrested soon after the listing.

Indian national Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel has been on the run after allegedly killing his wife on April 12, 2015, in a doughnut shop in Hanover, Maryland, and was last spotted in Newark, New Jersey.

The FBI said Bhadreshkumar Patel would be about 35 now and should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous."

A report in the Washington Post said Patel has been on the Top Ten list since 2017, and remains the longest-tenured person on the current list.

Samuel Ramirez Jr, Trung Duc Lu and Anibal Aguirre were added to the Ten Most Wanted list last week, Janke said, adding that Ramirez was arrested in Mexico following a tip-off from community members soon after his listing.

"In addition to these three additions, the FBI is increasing the standard reward for all current Ten Most Wanted Fugitives of up to USD one million," Janke told reporters on Tuesday.

Earlier, the reward money was USD 2,50,000.

First Cyber Criminal on the List

The FBI official said Aguirre's addition was historic as he was the first cyber fugitive ever to feature in the Ten Most Wanted list.

"Aguirre is wanted for allegedly leading a large-scale international ATM jackpotting scheme tied to the foreign terrorist organisation TdA," Hanke said.

He said Aguirre's addition reflects the FBI's commitment to pursuing cyber-enabled financial crime at the highest levels and signals that no matter the method, serious criminals will be pursued with the full weight of this program.

The Ten Most Wanted Program

According to Janke, the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives program is one of the most effective and enduring law enforcement initiatives in American history.

Established on March 4th, 1950, it is built on a straightforward but powerful premise: public awareness is one of the most effective tools law enforcement has.

"By sharing photographs, identifying details, and case information broadly through media, online platforms, and international partners, the FBI dramatically expands its ability to locate dangerous fugitives," he said.

Janke said since the program began, 540 fugitives have appeared on this list; 501 have been apprehended or located, with a success rate of 93 per cent. In 163 of these cases, a tip from a member of the public made a difference.

Janke said many fugitives on this list are believed to have crossed international borders, demonstrating how essential international collaboration has become in the pursuit of justice.

Global media coverage has directly contributed to 65 Ten Most Wanted Fugitive apprehensions and/or locations outside of the United States, the FBI official said.