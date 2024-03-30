News
Rediff.com  » News » Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket

Father of Delhi excise case approver gets TDP ticket

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
March 30, 2024 21:03 IST
The Telugu Desam Party has named M Srinivasulu Reddy, father of Raghava Magunta, who is an accused-turned approver in the Delhi excise policy scam case, as candidate for Ongole Lok Sabha seat.

IMAGE: Ongole MP M Srinivasulu Reddy. Photograph: Kind courtesy @magunta_msr on X

Srinivasulu Reddy was elected from the Ongole Lok Sabha constituency on a Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) ticket in 2019.

He deserted the ruling party recently citing 'self-respect' issues in the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led party.

 

The TDP on Friday announced the candidature of Srinivasulu Reddy from Ongole constituency.

Reacting to the allotment of the seat to Srinivasulu Reddy, political analyst Telakapalli Ravi told PTI, "That is the paradox of politics today. While talking about high morals and attacking and criticising others, we forget all the morals in our case."

Magunta Raghava was arrested in connection with the Delhi liquor scam by the Enforecment Directorate last year.

He later turned approver.

The TDP is in alliance with the BJP in the southern state for the upcoming elections.

The Enforcement Directorate is probing the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Kejriwal 'kingpin' of scam, money used in polls: ED
Kejriwal got 10 mins to speak, here's what he said
Sanjay Singh promised favours in excise 'scam': ED
Mukhtar Ansari's brother, DM spar during his funeral
AIFF official arrested for assaulting women players
Grilled for 5 hrs, here's what Delhi minister told ED
'Naming Sharath Kamal as flag bearer sent shockwaves'
