Family of four found dead in Mysuru apartment

Four members of a family were found dead in an apartment in Mysuru on Monday, the police said.

The incident happened in Vishweshwaraiah Nagar in the city. The deceased have been identified as Chetan (45), his wife Rupali (43), and their son Kushal (15) and Chetan's mother Priyamvada (62) they said.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said that Chetan may have fed his family members with poison and killed them before hanging himself.

Speaking to reporters later, Mysuru Police Commissioner Seema Latkar said that at Sankalp apartment in Vidyaranyapura limits in Mysuru, a family of four has died. They were living in two separate flats. While the mother resided in one, Chetan, his wife and their son were living in another.

According to her, Chetan is basically from Gorur in Hassan, while his wife is from Mysuru. Chetan had called his brother (Bharath) in the US, who in turn called Rupali's parents to check on them and when they visited the apartment, the incident came to light. The police visited the spot on receiving the information.

Chetan was a mechanical engineer and worked in Dubai before shifting to Mysuru in 2019. He was a labourer contractor who used to send workers to Saudi Arabia using the online process, she said.

When asked about the cause of death, she said that the Forensic Science Laboratory and scene of crime officer's (SOCO) team are ascertaining it and she would be able to speak about it after getting their opinion.

"Yesterday (Sunday) the family had gone to temple in Gorur and had dinner at Chetan's in-laws place at Kuvempu Nagar in Mysuru," she added.

"The nature of death of all the four is still under investigation," she said.