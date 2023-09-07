News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » False tsunami alert triggers panic at Porvorim in Goa

False tsunami alert triggers panic at Porvorim in Goa

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
September 07, 2023 15:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A siren giving a warning about tsunami erroneously started playing from the Early Warning Dissemination System at Porvorim near Panaji, triggering panic among the local residents, an official said on Thursday.

Image only for representation. Photograph: ANI Photo

The siren started sounding the alert after 9 pm on Wednesday and it continued for more than 20 minutes, local residents said.

Whether the siren went off due to any technical error or any other reason is being probed, with a state minister saying that he has sought a report into it.

 

The Early Warning Dissemination System (EWDS) is installed on a hillock at Porvorim in North Goa on the outskirts of state capital Panaji.

Talking to reporters on Thursday, North Goa District Collector Mamu Hage said, "It was a false warning as there was no such intimation of tsunami from any of the authorities."

"There was no mock drill or anything. I have personally checked and found out that there was no warning either from Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) or the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS)," she said.

The collector said she has directed the state Water Resources Department (WRD) to find out why the siren started playing from the EWDS.

People living in the nearby areas said the siren created panic among the locals.

Talking about it, local resident Avinash R said, "We were on a walk after dinner when we heard the siren. Initially we panicked, but we soon realised that it could be a mock drill."

When contacted, state WRD Minister Subhash Shirodkar said he has sought a report from his office, which will be received by Thursday evening.

North Goa District Disaster Authority said in a social media post, There are certain reports of Siren alerting Early Warning Dissemination System at Porvorim of a Tsunami alert. It is clarified that no such Alert of Tsunami is issued by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).'

'The citizens are requested not to panic,' it added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
They Haven't Forgotten The 2004 Tsunami
They Haven't Forgotten The 2004 Tsunami
Is Tourism Destroying Goa?
Is Tourism Destroying Goa?
10 yrs since the tsunami: PHOTOS from then & now
10 yrs since the tsunami: PHOTOS from then & now
Bengal hikes salaries MLAs; no raise for Mamata
Bengal hikes salaries MLAs; no raise for Mamata
Terror suspect escapes from jail that lodges Nirav Modi
Terror suspect escapes from jail that lodges Nirav Modi
At ASEAN, Modi presents proposal to bolster ties
At ASEAN, Modi presents proposal to bolster ties
Unfair for Modi to target him: Stalin defends son
Unfair for Modi to target him: Stalin defends son
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

When the waves came crashing

When the waves came crashing

Tsunami Memories: How we rebuilt IAF's CarNic airbase

Tsunami Memories: How we rebuilt IAF's CarNic airbase

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances