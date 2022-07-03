News
Fadnavis meets Shinde camp MLAs ahead of Maha session

Fadnavis meets Shinde camp MLAs ahead of Maha session

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
Last updated on: July 03, 2022 11:40 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde camp's MLAs, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others held a meeting on Saturday night after the legislators returned to Mumbai.

IMAGE: MLAs from BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) at the first joint meeting before the Special Session of Maharashtra Assembly, at Taj Hotel, in Mumbai on Saturday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The meeting came ahead of the first day of the Maharashtra Assembly session.

A new speaker will also be elected today to take care of the proceedings and the floor test will be held on July 4.

 

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party is preparing to ensure that its Colaba MLA Rahul Narvekar is chosen as Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly in the election to be held on Sunday -- and official recognition is granted to the rebel Shiv Sena group led by Shinde ahead of the trust vote to be held a day later.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, meanwhile, has fielded Shiv Sena MLA Rajan Salvi.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
