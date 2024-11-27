News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » News » Fadnavis heads for Delhi amid suspense over Maha CM

Fadnavis heads for Delhi amid suspense over Maha CM

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 27, 2024 16:18 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday headed to the national capital amid intense negotiations within the Mahayuti alliance on who would become the Chief Minister.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Photograph: ANI Photo

Fadnavis, seen as a front runner for the chief minister's post, will meet the top party leaders.

On being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same.

"The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

 

Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.

Fadnavis also spoke on the mass movement by the oppositions on the Electronic Vending Machines (EVMs) and said that the Supreme Court had already given an answer to the question and further added that the EVM system would continue.

The Deputy CM also said that the dirty tricks of the opposition should stop.

Senior Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar also emphasised that the alliance would take a deciion soon.

"All this will be decided by our senior leaders from Delhi. It is not right for us to say anything about it. For us, everyone is a leader. Eknath Shidhe, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar are also our leaders...Eknath Shinde has a relationship with Devendra Fadnavis. Both of them have had a good combination and this relationship will remain in future as well," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
Print this article
'Modi Was Not A Factor In Maharashtra'
'Modi Was Not A Factor In Maharashtra'
Will Poll Gamechanger Laadki Bahin...
Will Poll Gamechanger Laadki Bahin...
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
'BJP used Shinde and now wants its man as Maha CM'
Bangladesh detains 30 suspects in lawyer's killing
Bangladesh detains 30 suspects in lawyer's killing
Adani's clarification on bribery charges lifts markets
Adani's clarification on bribery charges lifts markets
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
Told PM will abide by your decision: Shinde on CM race
8-YO Indian chess genius takes the world by storm
8-YO Indian chess genius takes the world by storm
Jharkhand and Maharashtra go to polls

Two states election 2024

More like this
'Something Fishy About Election Results'
'Something Fishy About Election Results'
BJP in no hurry to name Maharashtra CM till...
BJP in no hurry to name Maharashtra CM till...

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances