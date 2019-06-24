Fadnavis has unpaid water bill of Rs 7 lakh

June 24, 2019 09:58 IST

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has declared Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' 'Varsha' bungalow as a defaulter.

According to a reply to an RTI query filed by activist Shakeel Ahmed Shaikh, the BMC has stated that the Chief Minister's official bungalow is yet to pay water bills worth Rs 7,44,981.

The RTI also revealed that 18 other Maharashtra ministers are on the list of defaulters.

Apart from the minister’s official residences, the state government’s official guest house – ‘Sahyadri’- also has pending bills amounting to Rs 12,04,390. Most of these bills have been pending since 2018.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled to take place in October this year. Fadnavis will be helming the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign this time. The issue of the pending bills will definitely give the opposition ammunition to take on the ruling party in the state that hoped to clinch 220 seats.