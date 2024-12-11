News
Home  » News » Fadnavis drops Shinde's trusted aide from CM's Relief Fund

Fadnavis drops Shinde's trusted aide from CM's Relief Fund

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
December 11, 2024 18:30 IST
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has appointed Rameshwar Naik as the head of the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis with Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde attend the special session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, at Vidhan Bhavan in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Naik replaced Mangesh Chivte, considered a close aide of former CM Eknath Shinde.

Chivte had been given the post after Shinde took over as Maharashtra's CM in June 2022.

 

Naik earlier headed the medical aid cell of the deputy chief minister when Fadnavis held the post.

CM's Relief Fund provides assistance to deserving families and individuals affected by natural calamities or the loss of life of relatives in accidents, or for treatment for major diseases.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
