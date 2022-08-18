News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Extremely difficult phase after what China did on border: Jaishankar

Extremely difficult phase after what China did on border: Jaishankar

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 18, 2022 20:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday that the relationship between India and China is going through an "extremely difficult phase" after what Beijing has done at the border and emphasised that the Asian Century will not happen if the two neighbours could not join hands.

Photograph: @DrSJaishankar/Twitter

Jaishankar made the remarks while responding to a series of questions after delivering a lecture on 'India's Vision of the Indo-Pacific' at the prestigious Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok.

Responding to a question, Jaishankar said that the Asian Century will happen when China and India come together but the Asian Century will be difficult to happen if India and China could not come together.

"At the moment (the India-China) relationship is going through an extremely difficult phase after what China did at the border," he said.

Chinese and Indian troops are engaged in a prolonged standoff in Eastern Ladakh.

 

The two sides have so far held 16 rounds of Corps Commander Level talks to resolve the standoff which erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

"I think if India and China have to come together, there are many reasons to do so, not necessarily only Sri Lanka," he said, adding that it is in India and China's own interest to join hands.

"We very much hope that wisdom dawns on the Chinese side," he said while replying to another question from the audience.

Jaishankar said India has done the best of its abilities to assist Sri Lanka. This year alone India has extended USD 3.8 billion of support to Sri Lanka, including line of credits and swap arrangements, he said.

Sri Lanka, a nation of 22 million, is in the midst of an unprecedented economic crisis that has led to severe shortages of fuel and other essentials. The Sri Lankan government is negotiating with the IMF for a bailout package.

"Any help we can give to Sri Lanka at the IMF that we will naturally do," Jaishankar said.

On the issue of Rohingya refugees, he said the issue has been discussed with Bangladesh. "What matters for them is repatriation. We have been supportive of Bangladesh," he said.

Currently, Bangladesh is hosting more than 1 million Rohingya refugees, who fled Myanmar following a military operation against them a few years ago.

Responding to another question, Jaishankar dismissed criticism for importing discounted Russian oil, saying India is not the only oil importing country.

The US and European nations have imposed heavy sanctions on Russia since Moscow sent troops into Ukraine on February 24.

India has raised oil imports from Russia after the Ukraine war despite criticism from the west and continues to engage with Moscow for business.

Jaishankar, who arrived here on Tuesday, co-chaired the 9th India-Thailand Joint Commission Meeting with his Thai counterpart and Deputy Prime Minister Don Pramudwinai on Wednesday during which they discussed advancing bilateral contacts in political, economic, security and defence, connectivity and health domains.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
'The more India poses a threat to China...'
'It's very difficult to negotiate with the Chinese'
'It's very difficult to negotiate with the Chinese'
'Chinese dragon has the Indian tiger by the tail'
'Chinese dragon has the Indian tiger by the tail'
Nitish won't become PM even after...: RCP Singh
Nitish won't become PM even after...: RCP Singh
India's PC market grows 17.8% to 3.7 million in Q1
India's PC market grows 17.8% to 3.7 million in Q1
Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases, highest since June-end
Mumbai sees 1,201 Covid cases, highest since June-end
'No terror angle': Maha dy CM on yacht with 3 AK-47s
'No terror angle': Maha dy CM on yacht with 3 AK-47s
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

'China does not want to mend fences with India'

'China does not want to mend fences with India'

'Yes, we have to prepare for war'

'Yes, we have to prepare for war'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances