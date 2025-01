Kashmiri Pandit Anita Chandpuri inspects the destroyed homes of community members on the 35th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley, January 19, 2025.

Each year, the Kashmiri Pandit community observes January 19 as 'Holocaust Remembrance Day/Exodus Day' to mourn the loss of lives, homes and livelihood.

All photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: Kashmiri Pandit Anita Chandpuri inspects the destroyed homes of Pandits on the 35th anniversary of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits at Malmooh village in Pattan, Baramulla district, north Kashmir, here and below.

IMAGE: Anita Chandpuri worships inside a temple on the 35th anniversary of the exodus.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com