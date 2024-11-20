Exit polls predict NDA win in Maharashtra, Jharkhand

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra with the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) also putting up a strong show in assembly polls, most exit polls predicted on Wednesday after conclusion of polling on 288 seats in the state. Jharkhand is likely to see a change of government with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coming to power in the state, three exit polls said on Wednesday with one poll giving majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance.

According to Republic TV-PMARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra could win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi could get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

The Mahayuti includes BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP while the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi includes Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP).

ABP-Matrize exit poll projected 150-170 seats for the Mahayuti alliance and 110-130 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi. It said others could get 8-10 seats.

MAHARASHTRA EXIT POLLS 2024 Agency Mahayuti MVA Electoral Edge 121 150 Chanakya 152-160 130-138 Republic TV 137-157 126-146 CNN-News18 154 128 People's Pulse 182 (175/195) 97 (85-112) SAS Group 127-135 147/155 Lokshahi 128-142 125-140 Dainik Bhaskar 125-140 135-150 PMARQ 137-157 126-146 Matrize 150-170 110-130

News 24-Today's Chanakya projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats and others 6-8 seats.

'Peoples Pulse' projected Mahayuti scoring a decisive victory by getting 175-195 seats. It said Maha Vikas Aghadi is poised to get 85-112 seats and 'others' winning 7-12 seats.

The majority mark in Maharashtra assembly is 145.

Maharashtra polled 58.22 per cent votes till 5 pm on Wednesday.

The elections saw a keen contest between Mahayuti and MVA. It was first assembly poll in the state after splits in Shiv Sena and NCP.

Jharkhand is likely to see a change of government with BJP-led National Democratic Alliance coming to power in the state, three exit polls said on Wednesday with one poll giving majority to the ruling JMM-led alliance.

Elections were held in two phases for 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand.

JHARKHAND EXIT POLLS 2024 Agency BJP+ JMM+ Matrize 42-47 25-30 People's Pulse 44-53 25-37 P Marq 31-40 37-47 JVC 40-44 30-40 Axis My India 25 53 Chanakya Strategies 45-50 35-38

According to Today's Chanakya exit poll, BJP-led NDA is likely to win 45-50 seats in the state while JMM-led alliance could win 35-38 seats. It said others could get 3-5 seats.

Peoples Pulse exit poll said that the NDA may get 44-53 seats, JMM-led alliance 25-37 seats and others 5-9 seats.

The BJP-led alliance include the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), Janata Dal (United), and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance includes Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist).

Matrize exit poll said NDA is poised to win 42-47 seats, INDIA bloc 25-30 seats and others 1-4 seats.

My Axis predicted that JMM-led alliance will retain power in Jharkhand by winning 53 seats.

It predicted that the NDA could win 25 seats, others one and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JKLM) two seats.

Polling for the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections across 38 constituencies in 12 districts concluded on Wednesday, recording an approximate voter turnout of 67.59 per cent till 5.00 pm.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Jamtara recorded the highest turnout at 76.16 per cent, followed by Pakur with 75.88 per cent, and Deoghar with 72.46 per cent.

Bokaro recorded the lowest turnout of 60.97 per cent, with Dhanbad at 63.39 per cent, Dumka at 71.74 per cent, Giridih at 65.89 per cent, Godda at 67.24 per cent, Hazaribagh at 64.41 per cent, Ramgarh at 71.98 per cent, and Sahebganj at 65.63 per cent.

The state capital, Ranchi, recorded a turnout of 72.01 per cent by 5 pm.

A total of 528 candidates were in the fray in the second phase of the Jharkhand elections, including 55 women, one third-gender candidate, and 472 male candidates.

Prominent candidates in the fray included Chief Minister Hemant Soren, his wife Kalpana Soren, and his sister-in-law Sita Soren from the JMM. Key BJP leaders in the second phase included former Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Assembly Speaker Ravindra Nath Mahto (JMM), AJSU Party chief Sudesh Mahto, and Leader of Opposition Amar Kumar Bauri.

The first phase of the Jharkhand polls was held in 43 of 81 assembly seats on November 13. The results for all 81 constituencies will be declared on November 23, alongside those for Maharashtra assembly elections and bypolls across several states.