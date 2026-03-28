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Home  » News » Former CRPF DIG Sentenced to Jail in Constable Recruitment Bribery Case

Former CRPF DIG Sentenced to Jail in Constable Recruitment Bribery Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 28, 2026 21:28 IST

A former Deputy Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been sentenced to three years in jail for a 2009 bribery case involving constable recruitment, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption in law enforcement.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Former CRPF DIG Vinod Kumar Sharma and two others sentenced to three years in jail for 2009 bribery case.
  • The case involves corruption related to the recruitment of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
  • Sharma conspired with private individuals to obtain bribes from candidates seeking recruitment as constables.
  • The CBI investigation revealed Sharma provided advance recruitment information to middlemen in exchange for bribes.

A CBI special court in Lucknow on Saturday sentenced a former Deputy Inspector General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and two others to three years rigorous imprisonment in a 2009 bribery case related to constable recruitment, officials said.

The court convicted and sentenced Vinod Kumar Sharma, the then Deputy Inspector General (DIG), CRPF, along with two CRPF personnel, Satyavir Singh and Tirath Pal Chaturvedi, CBI Spokesperson said in a statement here.

 

They were sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for three years with a total fine Rs 1.2 lakh in a corruption case related to the recruitment of constables in the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), it said.

The agency had registered the case on February 23, 2009, based on source information against Sharma and others.

"Investigation revealed that he had entered into a criminal conspiracy with private persons to obtain illegal gratification from candidates seeking recruitment as Constables (General Duty) in the CRPF," the statement said.

Sharma had provided advance information regarding the recruitment schedule and available vacancies to middlemen, who were subsequently inducing prospective candidates to pay substantial bribes in exchange for guaranteed selection, it said.

The agency had filed a charge sheet within a year in 2010, followed by another one in 2012.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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