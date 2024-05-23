Everyone has their destiny: Maneka on Rahul-Varun comparison

Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and sitting MP from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi voiced her desire to see her son, Feroze Varun Gandhi, happy amidst political upheavals.

On being asked about the speculation surrounding Varun Gandhi's anti-BJP stance since 2019 and his exclusion from the BJP ticket list for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Maneka emphasized her primary concern for her son's well-being.

"I just want to see him (Varun Gandhi) happy, and what more can one ask from life," she said.

Regarding Varun Gandhi's absence from the Pilibhit constituency race, where he served as MP three times, Maneka Gandhi explained his readiness to support her campaign in Sultanpur.

"When I asked Varun to campaign for me, he agreed. He has come to Sultanpur for this. Whatever has happened is done, now we should talk further," Maneka said.

"Opportunity comes from ability and it is a misconception in every party that only the MPs run the party. There are more than one crore members in the BJP. There are around 300-400 MPs, so are there no other leaders apart from them in the party? If you have the capability, a way will definitely be made," she added.

Varun Gandhi was denied a BJP ticket for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on March 24, with the BJP selecting UP public works minister Jitin Prasada for the Pilibhit seat instead.

Addressing concerns about the potential negative impacts of Varun Gandhi's involvement in her campaign, Maneka expressed confidence in the electorate's judgment.

Meanwhile, Varun Gandhi on Thursday campaigned for his mother Maneka Gandhi.

Addressing a poll meeting, Varun Gandhi highlighted the close connection of her mother with the public.

"Elections are going on everywhere in the country... but there is only one region in the country where people don't call their MP, Sansad ji, Mantri ji, or by her name, but call her mata ji," Varun Gandhi said amid applause from the people gathered to hear him.

This is the first time Varun Gandhi has addressed any such rally this election season. He has remained out of the public space ever since he was replaced by the party with Jitin Prasada from Pilibhit, which went to polls in the first phase.

A former MP from Sultanpur, Varun Gandhi swapped the seat with his mother in 2019, the year he recorded a thumping majority in Pilibhit and Maneka won from Sultanpur.

Maneka affirmed that Varun's participation, which was at her request, would not affect the outcome in Sultanpur.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi responded, "Everyone has his way and luck. I never speak about anyone's ability. Everyone has their destiny."

Maneka also exudes confidence of BJP's victory in the upcoming voting in Sultanpur on May 25.

"The opposition is not winning at least the Sultanpur seat. My entire focus is only on Sultanpur seat and I am not paying attention to any other seat," Gandhi said.

Speaking with PTI Videos, Maneka Gandhi said, "Varun Gandhi is here and he will do 15-20 meetings today. His campaigning will certainly benefit us."

She also urged voters to vote keeping their personal interest in mind. "They should think which MP can do their work and then vote."

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has claimed INDIA bloc's victory on 79 out of 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh, but Maneka dismissed these claims, reaffirming her commitment to securing the Sultanpur seat for the BJP.

Maneka Gandhi is pitted against Ram Bahadur Nishad of Samajwadi Party and Uday Raj Verma of Bahujan Samaj Party.

The Sultanpur seat comprises five assembly segments including Isauli, Sultanpur, Sadar, Lambhua and Kadipur.