News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » 'Every decision made...': Modi on govt's 9 years

'Every decision made...': Modi on govt's 9 years

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
May 30, 2023 10:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said his every decision has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people, as his government completed nine years in power.

IMAGE: rime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha chamber of the new Parliament building, in New Delhi. Photograph: PIB/PTI Photo

"Today, as we complete 9 years in service to the nation, I am filled with humility and gratitude. Every decision made, every action taken, has been guided by the desire to improve the lives of people. We will keep working even harder to build a developed India," he tweeted.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party has planned a month-long campaign from Tuesday to celebrate the ninth anniversary with various mass connect programmes, with Modi himself scheduled to address a rally in Ajmer in Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Senior BJP leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, had on Monday highlighted the government's achievements in a nationwide outreach.

From India's "rising" global stature to emphasis on national security, welfare measures like housing and toilets for the poor, boost to piped water supply, infrastructure growth and efforts to ramp up the manufacturing sector, were among the initiatives cited at the press conferences they held in every state of the country.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
Who Will Modi Pick For Assembly Polls Later This Year?
'Hindutva Will Not Get BJP One Extra Vote'
'Hindutva Will Not Get BJP One Extra Vote'
'Modi has lost the charm he had'
'Modi has lost the charm he had'
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
The Stars Who Slayed At Cannes
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
'New Parl was needed': Pawar Jr amid NCP boycott
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
JEE Advanced 2023: 8 Mistakes To Avoid
CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph
CSK Families Celebrate Epic IPL Triumph
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Modi@9: Cong asks 9 questions, BJP rejects criticism

Modi@9: Cong asks 9 questions, BJP rejects criticism

Modi's Cult Of Personality

Modi's Cult Of Personality

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances