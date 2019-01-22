rediff.com

2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 13:05 IST

Two terrorists were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

 

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an Army official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Two terrorists have been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

Tags: Army, Shopian, Kashmir, Jammu, Heff
 

