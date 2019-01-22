2 terrorists killed in Shopian encounter

Last updated on: January 22, 2019 13:05 IST

Two terrorists were on Tuesday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Heff area of Shopian district following information about presence of terrorists in the area, an Army official said.

He said the search operation turned into a gunbattle after terrorists opened fire on the security forces.

Two terrorists have been killed so far, the official said, adding the operation was going on till last reports came in.

