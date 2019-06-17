Encephalitis death toll rises to 103 in Muzaffarpur

June 17, 2019 20:17 IST

Six children died on Monday in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, taking the toll due to suspected case of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome to 103.

IMAGE: Children suffering from Acute Encephalitis Syndrome being treated at a hospital in Muzaffarpur. Photograph: PTI Photo

According to a release issued by the district administration, 18 deaths were reported from Kejriwal hospital in the district and 85 from Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital, where Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had visited the patients on Sunday and assured their families of all possible help from the Centre.

While doctors have maintained that the deaths occurred due to AES, state officials claimed that most of the victims, below the age of 10, have fallen prey to hypoglycemia, a condition caused by low level of blood sugar, electrolyte imbalance due to high temperature and extreme humidity.

On Monday, five more children died at SKMCH and one at the Kejriwal hospital, while the condition of 12 patients at the two hospitals was stated to be serious, the release said.

Earlier in the day, the National Human Rights Commission sent notices to the Union health ministry and the Bihar government over reports of increasing number of deaths of children in Muzaffarpur, a senior official said.

The commission observed that despite reported measures taken by the government agencies, deaths of children in such a large number indicate a "possible flaw" in implementation of vaccination and awareness programmes.

"The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports about the rising number of deaths of children due to acute encephalitis syndrome in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar in the past few days," a senior official said.

IMAGE: People hold placards during a citizens' protest Encephalitis-related deaths in Muzaffarpur, in front of Bihar Bhavan in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

The commission has issued notices to the secretary, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the chief secretary of Bihar, seeking a detailed report, including on the status of implementation of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and other steps taken to deal with the painful situation, the NHRC said in a statement.

"The commission would also like to know about the status of the treatment being provided to the children, who are currently hospitalised, and the relief or rehabilitation provided by the state to the aggrieved families," it said.

The response is expected within four weeks, the NHRC said.

The commission has observed that in spite of reported measures taken by the government agencies, deaths of children in such a large number indicate towards a "possible flaw" in proper implementation of the vaccination and awareness programmes.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had on Sunday announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to families of each of the deceased. He directed the health department, district administration and doctors to take necessary measures to fight the disease.